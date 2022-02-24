Man shot in Defiance Parking lot. | SMN NEWS

~Victim remains in stable condition.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police were called around 9 pm on Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 for a shooting at the Defiance Club parking lot.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that police found a young man with several gunshot wounds a the location. He was shot several times in the upper body area, the victim was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center where he had emergency surgery and remains in stable condition.

An investigation is underway to determine who shot the young man and what led to the shooting.



