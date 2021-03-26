Management by Innovation in the Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

We have a challenge on our hands but being able to handle a challenge creates strength. Employment is needed for a healthy economy since it creates buying power and enables us to afford the things we want. We also need to create a brain-gain, whereby well-educated Caribbeans return home and bring the expertise and knowledge that we need. We need a unique global sustainable industry development with a secure return of investment!

My suggestion is to develop large floating platforms. Why not grow coffee beans? Because coffee beans are a commodity. People on the land pick ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37175-management-by-innovation-in-the-caribbean.html