Many recommendations Crime Prevention Fund, Public Prosecutor’s Office remain unimplemented. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Within the scope of a general review, the second sub-inspection of five reports about the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Crime Prevention Fund in Sint Maarten by the Law Enforcement Council (hereafter: the Council) has found that the vast majority of recommendations were not (fully) implemented.

The Council is carrying out sub-inspections to monitor the status of the execution of recommendations listed in the 43 inspection reports that it has drafted from 2012 up to 2018. The report on the first sub-inspection was published earlier this year, and the Council published the report on the second sub-inspection on October ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38712-many-recommendations-crime-prevention-fund-public-prosecutor-s-office-remain-unimplemented.html