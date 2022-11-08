Marathon “Move For The Cure” Climaxes Activities to Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month | SMN NEWS

~Highlights Benefits Of Physical Activity And Healthy Lifestyles In Fighting Cancer.~



PHILIPSBURG:--- With each step, swing and pose, Philipsburg was in full motion as family, friends, and advocates of cancer warriors and survivors, joined CIBC FirstCaribbean’s marathon “Move for the Cure” event on Saturday, October 29th.



The event brought cancer awareness to the forefront for the 11th year, whilst highlighting the importance of physical activity, to not only lower the risk of several types of cancers, but also the beneficial effects on survival for patients.



Approximately sixty supporters took off down the boardwalk before sunrise, making their way to ...



