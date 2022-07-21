Marijuana nursery dismantled. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Detectives of the Major Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Uniform Division, conducted a house search in Saunders on the evening of Wednesday, 20 July 2022, based on information received about possible narcotics peddling.

An elaborate marijuana nursery was found at the location. The equipment, a large number of marijuana plants, and cash were confiscated.

Three suspects with the initials E.A.G.R., E.E.R., and J.E.L. were arrested in connection with the marijuana nursery. The three men were transported to Philipsburg Police Station where they are held pending further investigation.

Anyone with ...



