Marilyn Sealy appointed Senior Director, Head of Communications, C&W Communications. | SMN NEWS

MIAMI, Florida:--- C&W Communications is pleased to announce the appointment of Marilyn Sealy to the position of Senior Director, Head of Communications effective February 1, 2022.

Sealy, who is based in Barbados, has held a variety of roles within the company, most recently as Senior Manager, Communications, South Caribbean with responsibility for Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent, Trinidad, and Tobago, and the Dutch Caribbean.

In her new role, which forms part of C&W’s executive leadership team, Sealy will be responsible for leading the company’s corporate communications portfolio in over twenty markets spread across the Caribbean and Latin America.

