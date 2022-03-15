Mask Mandate relaxed at all Government Buildings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Government of St. Maarten has relaxed the mask mandate effective today, March 15, 2022. As stated in a previous press statement, Sint Maarten has been recording an infectious rate of less than 2% over the past couple of weeks, which is significantly lower than the World Health Organization’s recommended threshold of a 5% infectious rate. This puts Sint Maarten in the low-risk category and therefore, the decision was made to relax the mask mandate from Code Red to Code green.

As the government continues to roll out the Normalcy Strategy, during the endemic phase of COVID-19, civil servants, ...



...



