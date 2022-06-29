Maximum prices on basket of goods to take effect mid-July. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, June 24th, 2022, importers and shipping agents met with the Ministry of TEATT (the Department of ETT and the Inspectorate Department) and the Customs Department as it pertains to the submission of invoices prior to the release of the containers in order for the Ministry to calculate the maximum prices correctly. It was in agreement that importers will provide the Customs Department with the requested information (i.e. invoices), in order for the Ministry of TEATT to properly calculate the maximum price for the basket of goods based on the latest invoices/prices. Due to global developments, such ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40759-maximum-prices-on-basket-of-goods-to-take-effect-mid-july.html