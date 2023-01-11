MCB Group and Sentoo will be joining in partnership. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- MCB Group and the local online payment method Sentoo are joining in partnership to further expand the online payment methods offered.

This means that soon all MCB’s commercial and personal clients in the Dutch Caribbean can start using Sentoo to pay and get paid directly via their own

bank accounts.

Sentoo, a local payment method enabling consumers to pay online directly via their own bank account will enable all MCB commercial clients to offer local

online payments and provides MCB customers the option to checkout and pay with Sentoo.

As Michael de Sola, Managing Director at MCB states: “The online ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42164-mcb-group-and-sentoo-will-be-joining-in-partnership.html