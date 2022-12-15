Meaningful Youth Participation highlighted at Empowerment Event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Several young people hosted peer-to-peer workshops, presentations, and demonstrations during the ‘Empowering Youth Leaders’ event last Sunday. The St. Maarten South Leo Club spearheaded the event with support from the Department of Youth and UNICEF the Netherlands. The St. Maarten South Leo Club expressed excitement about the collaboration as the event aligned with their theme for the Leonistic year: ‘We are Youth. We are Fierce. We are Empowerment.’

The event started with an inspiring keynote from DJ King Kembe, who spoke about following his ambition to become an artist, make music, and work as a DJ. He gave ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42032-meaningful-youth-participation-highlighted-at-empowerment-event.html