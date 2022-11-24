Meeting held with stakeholders at the police station in Philisburg . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon November 23, 2022, between the Sint Maarten Police Force and members of the Indian Merchants Association (IMA), Philipsburg Promotional Board (PPB) Downtown TAXI Association, G.E.B.E, Tour busses association, V.R.O.M.I, Dutch Sxm United Bus Drivers Association and the Harbor cab association.

At this meeting, the calendar of activities, events, and work that will take place during this holiday season was discussed.

The following items were discussed during the meeting held at the Philipsburg Police Station:

- Traffic circulation during this busy peak season.

- The various ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41874-meeting-held-with-stakeholders-at-the-police-station-in-philisburg.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41874-meeting-held-with-stakeholders-at-the-police-station-in-philisburg.html