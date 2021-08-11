Members of APC Bank’s Supervisory Board relinquish their position. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:—The members of APC Bank’s Supervisory Board have recently relinquished their positions at the bank. The Supervisory Board is discussing the situation with the shareholder and the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten The parties are working in good consultation together to ensure that there is a responsible transfer of duties and powers.

No further announcements about this process will be made at this time.



