Members of Parliament participated in a week of Refresher Trainings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- During the week of October 25-29, 2021, Members of Parliament participated in part 1 of a series of Refresher Training.

This week of training is the initiative of the Secretariat of the Parliament of Sint Maarten with as objective, to ensure Members of Parliament continue to be knowledgeable of the fundamentals of Parliament and are equipped with all necessary tools to execute their role as a Member of Parliament.

The first session started on Monday, October 25, 2021, with dr. R.J.A. Arduin, as facilitator, in which Members of Parliament examined their role and responsibilities as Members of ...



