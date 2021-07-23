Mental Health Foundation Land Purchase | SMN NEWS

~MENTAL HEALTH IS A COLLABORATION EFFORT~

Today July 23, 2021, the Mental Health Foundation represented by the president of the board Dr. Felix Holiday, and Erika van der Horst Secretary to the board, at the Notary offices of Tjon Ajong signed off on the purchase of 6,267 m2 of land in St. John’s.

Also present for the occasion was Joy Arnell Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs, and Eileen Healy projects development for the Foundation.

Land that could meet the needs of the foundation is not easy to come by on St. Maarten. The size ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38145-mental-health-foundation-land-purchase.html