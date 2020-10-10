Mental patient injured during a struggle with officers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday afternoon October 10th, 2020 about 02.00 pm, the central dispatch directed several patrols to the Texaco gas close to the Causeway to assist mental health with a patient who was acting erratic and aggressive.

At the gas station, the officers encountered the patient with the initial J.M. who refused to cooperate with the personnel of mental health and didn’t want to be medicated.

A melee ensued between the patient and officers when they tried to restrain her. During the struggle, J.M. suffered a broken arm and bruises. The officers who restrain the patient suffered ...



