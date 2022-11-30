MHF announces child psychiatric consultations with Dr. Hemans in December. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) informs the general public that Child Psychologist, Dr. Karin Hemans will be present on the island at MHF from December 12 through 16, 2022 for child psychiatric consultations.

Persons interested in child psychiatric consultations with Dr. Hemans will be required to obtain a referral from their house doctor. Additional documents including a recommendation letter by a psychologist (supported by client intake and psychological reports) and/or a pediatrician or house doctor (supported by somatic complaints and prescribed medication) are preferred made available. Persons with no recommendation letters should note that the necessary assessments will be ...



...



