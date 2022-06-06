“MHF Attends MHC 10 year anniversary in Bonaire” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Representatives of the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) attended the 10th anniversary of Mental Health Caribbean (MHC) over a three-day celebration in Bonaire from June 1 through 3, 2022.

The MHF team, which consisted of Dr. Kitty Pelswijk, a psychiatrist of MHF, and Ms. Eileen Healy, project coordinator and former director of MHF, actively participated and benefitted from the scheduled symposium, which covered topics such as psychiatry, psychosis, and de-stigmatization in mental health care.

The three-day event was inaugurated by Managing Director of MHC, Mr. Eric Jansen, and also explored topics pertaining to child motivation and inspiration, and youth trauma. ...



