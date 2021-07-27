MHF expresses condolences to family of deceased patient. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Mental Health Foundation hereby extends its profound condolences to the family and friends of the patient who passed away recently. When a patient passes away it also affects the staff of the foundation, the guards, and the police officers involved. Caring for mental and addicted patients will at all times remain a collective effort; there are protocols and procedures in place supporting this effort.

There is an increase in cases since hurricane Irma and the Covid19 and the pressure on the teams is considerable never the less they are out there to guide and support, patients, clients, and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38165-mhf-expresses-condolences-to-family-of-deceased-patient.html