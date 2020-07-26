MHF “Healthy Body Healthy Mind Hike. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Despite fears of COVID- 19 and bad weather, “Healthy Body Healthy Mind Hike” hosted by the Mental Health Foundation was well attended. Social distancing was high effect as participants made their way during the early morning hours at the Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School (St. Peters) to the top of Marigot Hill.

Participants were informed in advance to make sure they are open and follow COVID-19 protocol guidelines and those experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19, to leave the hike and seek medical attention immediately. Hand sanitizers and masks were also made available to everyone in attendance.

MHF

