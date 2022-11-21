MHF initiates and completes mental health screening tour among participating high schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- During the week of October 17 through 21, 2022, the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) initiated the Prioritize Your Mind Get Screened on Time High School Screening Tour to raise awareness of Stress, Anxiety, and Depression amongst students, during World Mental Health Month, which is observed every October.

8 high schools including SVOBE (MPC & Sundial), Sint Maarten Academy and Sint Maarten Academy PSVE, St. Dominic High, Sint Maarten Vocational Training School, Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performing Arts, and the Caribbean International Academy participated in the screening tour.

The screening tour was executed by a team of MHF staff, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41835-mhf-initiates-and-completes-mental-health-screening-tour-among-participating-high-schools.html