Midnight curfew and sanitary pass in all restaurants and bars on Saint Martin. | SMN NEWS

~ Nightclubs, and dancehalls closed.~

MARIGOT:--- In view of the French health situation, the Prefet has decided to institute a curfew from midnight to 5 am starting on Friday. "All establishments will have to be closed and their staff returned to their homes," said Serge Gouteyron during a press conference on Thursday. The curfew will be in place for a period of one month any travel after midnight will be prohibited on the French side of the island. "If the government of Sint Maarten brings the closure of establishments up to 11 pm, he will adapt," he said.

All ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39433-midnight-curfew-and-sanitary-pass-in-all-restaurants-and-bars-on-saint-martin.html