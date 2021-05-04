Military contribution to Remembrance Day on Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— The “Monument for the Fallen Antillean” on Adriaan Laclé Boulevard in Oranjestad is the permanent memorial location on Aruba. This monument was erected in memory of all Antilleans who were killed by acts of war during the Second World War. The plaque contains 129 names of fallen Antilleans during the Second World War. Also in Willemstad, Curaçao, and Kralendijk, Bonaire, there is a monument with the same plaque. A number of dignitaries were present at the ceremony, such as Governor Boekhoudt and (outgoing) Prime Minister Wever-Croes. Defense was allowed to lead the commemoration ceremony on Aruba. Lieutenant van Haaren: ...



