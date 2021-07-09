Minister Anna E. Richardson tours Victim Support Services Curaçao & Bon Futuro Prison. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— On Thursday, July 8th, 2021, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson made a visit to the Victim Support Services (VSS) of Curaçao where she was welcomed by Director Milouska Everitz. This visit was one of keen interest for Minister Richardson as VSS Sint Maarten is in the final phases of being established for Sint Maarten.

In her opening statements during the Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning the 2021 Budget, Minister Richardson highlighted the great significance of establishing a VSS for Sint Maarten. VSS is currently budgeted for and once established as a foundation, this will allow ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38034-minister-anna-e-richardson-tours-victim-support-services-curacao-bon-futuro-prison.html