Minister Christopher Wever attends Marine Conservation session. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, January 22nd the Minister of VROMI, Christopher Wever attended an informative session on Marine Conservation organized by the St. Martin division of Sea Shepherd Global at La Samana Hotel.

In attendance were representatives of Sea Shepherd, the Collectivite de St. Martin, The Nature Foundation, Officers of the Brigade Nautique Marine Park and Dive Safaris.

The main objective of the session was to bring about awareness in regards to the destruction of the environment and the effects this has on marine life.

Representatives of the Nature Foundation emphasized that it is an illegal act to hinder turtles

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33777-minister-christopher-wever-attends-marine-conservation-session.html