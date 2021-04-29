Minister De Weever shifts focus to Parliament. | SMN NEWS

~ Looks forward to working as legislator ~

Philipsburg – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic, and Transportation (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever has decided to take up her seat in Parliament. “After careful consideration during this delicate time and after close consultation with the many who keep St. Maarten’s best interests at heart, I decided to accept the parliamentary seat in accordance with article 105, paragraph 2 of the Electoral Ordinance,” Minister De Weever stated.

On April 21st, the Central Voting Bureau (CVB) informed the Minister that she was elected to Parliament and had the option of choosing to take ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37443-minister-de-weever-shifts-focus-to-parliament.html