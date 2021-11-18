Minister Doran encourages homeownership to the SBoD of SMHDF. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Minister of Public housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Management, Egbert Doran, has inquired on the potential opportunity for homeownership on a case by case basis for Belvedere residents in recent discussions. A letter was addressed to the chairman of the Supervisory Board of Directors (SBoD) of the Sint Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF), following his town hall meeting with residents held on November 2nd, 2021 at the Belvedere Community Center.



The Minister noted that documents including sales information invitations, appraisals for duplex homes, and draft purchasing contracts dating back as far as 2004 suggests there were ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39089-minister-doran-encourages-homeownership-to-the-sbod-of-smhdf.html