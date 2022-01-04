Minister Doran: Front Street Emergency Road Repairs starts Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) Egbert Doran, said on Tuesday that emergency road repairs on Front Street will commence Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

These emergency repairs are expected to be completed by mid-January barring any unforeseen circumstances and ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists including cruise guests, stayover visitors, and residents as they make use of the main shopping street in Philipsburg.



With Sint Maarten being one of the many tourist destinations within the Caribbean, and tourism being the main pillar for the economy, these repairs are most welcome by ...



