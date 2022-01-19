Minister Doran: Repairs of Main Roads and Hard Surfacing of Dirt Roads Given Priority. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) Egbert Doran, said on Wednesday that an amendment has been submitted for the capital expenditure budget 2022 – a total budget of Naf.8.0 million - where funds previously allocated for the Ring Road, will now go towards the repair of the main roads – transportation arteries - throughout the country.



Through an amendment “nota van wijziging”, the Main Roads are targeted to be improved in place of the Ring Road Phase 1.



After careful consideration and consultation with the respective departments of Infrastructure ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39501-minister-doran-repairs-of-main-roads-and-hard-surfacing-of-dirt-roads-given-priority.html