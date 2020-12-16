Minister Doran: Update on works in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), the Honorable Egbert J. Doran, informed the general public on the updates regarding the works conducted in the Dutch Quarter with regard to the longstanding issue of sewage water settling on the public road.

The Ministry of VROMI noted, after a thorough inspection, that illegal connections onto the incomplete sewage system caused the constant overflow of sewage water coming from the pits and settling at the lowest point in the road. Immediate actions were taken by the Department of New Projects, the Department of Infrastructure Management, and the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36409-minister-doran-update-on-works-in-dutch-quarter.html