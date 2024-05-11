Minister Jansen-Webster honors nurses on International Nurses Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In commemoration of International Nurses Day, the honorable Minister of VSA Veronica Jansen-Webster made a special visit to the St. Maarten Medical Center and White and yellow Cross on Friday. The visit was a heartfelt gesture to express gratitude and appreciation to the unsung heroes of healthcare, the nurses.

Minister Jansen-Webster is deeply connected to the nursing profession through personal experience, having grown up with a mother, the esteemed Cecilia Webster-Cox, affectionately known as “Sis,” who dedicated decades to serving the community as a nurse. This familial tie underscores the minister's profound understanding of the relentless dedication and selflessness embodied by nurses every day.

During the visit, the Minister had the honor of distributing tokens of appreciation to over 300 nurses from various institutions. These tokens symbolize the immense gratitude felt not only by the government but by society as a whole for the unwavering commitment of nurses.

The Minister also ensured that her cabinet members joined in recognizing nurses on their day by visiting the Ambulance Department, CPS, and Mental Health Foundation amonsgt other institutions

The event served as a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions nurses make to the healthcare system. The visit underscored the need for continuous support and recognition for their pivotal role in ensuring the well-being of individuals and communities.

