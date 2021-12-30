Minister Lawrence calls on Public Transportation Sector to Strictly Adhere to COVID-19 Public Health Measures. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence is calling on the public transportation sector to continue to be vigilant and adhere to COVID-19 public health measures. This appeal is being made due to the increase in active cases.



The driver must properly wear a facemask during services. All passengers entering the vehicle must also wear a mask throughout the passage.



Transportation drivers must continue to display a multilingual laminated notice outside of the vehicle at the entrance explaining the rules to all passengers who want to make use of the service.



