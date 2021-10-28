Minister Lawrence Congratulates Princess Heights and Holland House on Awards. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;--- Princess Heights Hotel was recently awarded Sint Maarten’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2021 and Sint Maarten’s Leading Green Hotel 2021 by the World Travel Awards (WTA).



World Travel Awards established in 1993, is to celebrate, reward and acknowledge excellence across key sectors of the global tourism, hospitality, and travel industries.



Holland House Beach Resort was also recently the recipient of the prestigious World Travel Awards, capturing Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel 2021 and Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel Suite 2021.



Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence stated: “A heartfelt congratulations to the staff as well as ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38909-minister-lawrence-congratulates-princess-heights-and-holland-house-on-awards.html