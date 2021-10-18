Minister Lawrence: Construction to Begin at Princess Juliana International Airport. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This is a major milestone for the country, as today is the beginning, as we move towards a new outlook, we start to put the pieces together commencing with the reconstruction of the airport, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic, and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Monday.



Minister Roger Lawrence met with Airport Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo and the reconstruction team of the Airport and Ballast Nedam and was provided with a project review and a facility walkthrough on Friday, October 15th.



