Minister Lawrence continues to further explore and facilitate local business and employment opportunities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence met with Lucky Cosmetics managing director Prakash Menghani on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, for a tour of the company’s recently constructed facility in Cay Hill, expected to be completed by April 2022.



The facility houses a new all-in-one concept that will offer an array of cosmetic products for retail and wholesale, combined with other in-house departments such as clothing, jewelry, watches, cell phones, a cafeteria, salon, and spa, as well as a supermarket.



