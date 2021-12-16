Minister Lawrence Invites Community to ‘Philipsburg Becomes Maagical’ Marketplace this Saturday & Sunday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence, is inviting the community to come out on Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December 19 for the ‘Philipsburg Becomes Maagical’ Marketplace.



“Bring your family and friends, and kick-off the seven days to Christmas holiday season by patronizing vendors and the Philipsburg stores. Go local by buying local. Support our business community.



“Serenade with family and friends as you shop along. This is one of the best ways to celebrate the holidays. Let’s make this a maagical holiday season,” Minister of TEATT Hon. Roger Lawrence ...



