Minister Lawrence: Invites the Community to ‘Christmas in Philipsburg’ on Thursday and Christmas Eve Friday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence, said on Wednesday after a successful ‘Philipsburg Becomes Maagical’ Marketplace last weekend, members of the public, shoppers, cruise guests, and visitors, are invited to ‘Christmas in Philipsburg,’ on Thursday and Friday, December 23 and 24.



“Bring your family and friends, and kick-off the final days leading up to and into Christmas Eve by supporting local creatives, vendors, and the Philipsburg stores in your final shopping opportunity to get those gifts and presents in the countdown to Christmas day.



“Cruise guests will also experience that majestic ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39343-minister-lawrence-invites-the-community-to-christmas-in-philipsburg-on-thursday-and-christmas-eve-friday.html