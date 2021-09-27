Minister Lawrence meets with BIP SXM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (Minister of TEATT), Mr. Roger Lawrence, and his support staff met with the Supervisory Board, Director, and the team of the Bureau for Intellectual Property Sint Maarten (the Bureau/BIP SXM) for an introductory meeting.

During the meeting, the Supervisory Board, Director, and the team members of the Bureau introduced themselves and highlighted their individual roles within the organization. The Director, Mrs. Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford gave a presentation in which she outlined the Bureau’s (legal) tasks and responsibilities. Furthermore, pending matters were discussed with the Minister.

