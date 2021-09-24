Minister Lawrence visits local brewery. Aims to promote local production. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- A moment of curiosity captured Giovanni Johnson, who went from a delivery driver at SXM beer to now being in the final steps of becoming the first local brewmaster for SXM beer. Giovanni shared his story; “One day, I stopped behind the brewery and saw the brewmaster standing on a platform throwing something inside a big stainless-steel barrel. A stomach-teasing aroma, with a smell like when you pour a warm cup of milk onto cereal or cornflakes. When this aroma filled the air, I asked, what he was doing, he replied, using the brewer’s term, “I’m mashing in”, which ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38643-minister-lawrence-visits-local-brewery-aims-to-promote-local-production.html