Minister Lawrence welcomes St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Competitors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Heineken Regatta is scheduled to kick off with four consecutive days of world-class racing during the 42nd edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta on March 3rd – March 6th, 2022, at Port de Plaisance. The event is aiming to host over 1,000 visitors to the island.



The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication Honourable Roger Lawrence said, “As Sint Maarten continues its transition on the “Road to Normalcy'” events such as the Heineken Regatta are key. This event throughout the years has continued to promote our island and stimulate our economy. “



“We have over ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39803-minister-lawrence-welcomes-st-maarten-heineken-regatta-competitors.html