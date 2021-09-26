Minister Lawrence: World Tourism Day Message – Tourism for Inclusive Growth. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Monday, September 27, marks World Tourism Day (WTD) 2021 under the theme “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.”



According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive social and economic impact. “Both developed and developing economies have been hit. And marginalized groups and the most vulnerable have been hit hardest of all. The restart of tourism will help kickstart recovery and growth. It is essential that the benefits this will bring are enjoyed widely and fairly.”



Travel can be life-changing when asking individuals, “what makes you come back to Sint Maarten?” ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38655-minister-lawrence-world-tourism-day-message-tourism-for-inclusive-growth.html