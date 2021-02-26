Minister Ludmila de Weever delivers on securing outstanding concessions for TelEm. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications, Ludmila de Weever, is very pleased that the Governor has signed off the national ministerial decrees thereby finalizing the outstanding concessions for the Sint Maarten TelEm Group of Companies.

On January 29, 2021, His Excellency the Governor and the Minister signed off on the aforementioned decrees to grant concessions to Sint Maarten Telephone Company N.V. (TelEm N.V.) and St. Maarten International Telecommunication Services N.V. (SMITCOMS N.V.).

“I am very pleased to have been able to see this matter come to a conclusion with the signing ...



