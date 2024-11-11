Minister of Education Confirms School Reopening Following Inclement Weather | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, Hon. Lyndon Lewis, has announced that all schools on St. Maarten will resume normal operations on Tuesday, November 12, following recent inclement weather that brought heavy rainfall and localized flooding to the island. In cooperation with school boards, the Ministry has assessed the state of educational facilities and confirmed that schools are prepared to welcome back students following the St. Martin Day holidays.

The only exception will be the MAC Browlia F. Maillard Campus, which sustained flood damage and will remain closed for an additional day. Staff at this campus are requested to report to work to assist with the cleanup efforts, and the MAC aims to reopen for students on Wednesday, November 13.

Minister Lewis urges the community to remain vigilant and continue to monitor weather updates, as additional rainfall is possible. He reminds everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and keep roads clear to allow government cleanup crews to complete their work safely and efficiently. While there may be further showers, the current forecast does not indicate any disruptions to school operations.

“We look forward to a smooth return to school and ask the community for their support in exercising caution and allowing our cleanup teams to work unimpeded,” Minister Lewis said.

