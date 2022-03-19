Minister of Finance discusses implementation of Country Package and Government Program Curaçao with SER. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- At the invitation of the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Javier Silvania, met with several members of the SER on Friday, March 18, 2022, to exchange views and opinions on the implementation of the Country Package and the Government Program 2022-2025.

As the coordinating minister for the implementation of the reforms included in the Country Package and as the political-administrative contact point for the work of the National Reform Commission, which is on a technical level responsible for coordinating the implementation of the Country Package on behalf of the Government of Curaçao, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39942-minister-of-finance-discusses-implementation-of-country-package-and-government-program-curacao-with-ser.html