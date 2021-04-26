Minister Of Finance Receives First 2021 Fiscal Law Publication From Grant Thornton | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Grant Thornton St. Maarten presented its latest publication of the Fiscal Lawbook 2021

“Fiscale Wetgeving 2021” to the Minister of Finance of St. Maarten, Mr. Ardwell Irion. The publication was handed over by Paul van Vliet, Tax Partner, and Herbert Beldman, Partner Assurance & Advisory Grant Thornton. The firm has been publishing an overview of current and relevant tax laws of Aruba, the BES islands, Curaçao and St. Maarten for more than 10 years now.

Ambitious organizations need to consider their tax affairs carefully, to gain trust and stay ahead of their competitors. In our local market many entrepreneurs, ...



