Minister of Justice and KPSM congratulate Keenan Benjamin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Chief of Police Carl John, and officers of the Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM) attended the Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) Primary School graduation ceremony held today, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in support of Keenan Benjamin, son of the late Police Officer Gamaly Benjamin.

Minister Richardson stated, “Officer Benjamin’s untimely departure six years ago, rocked the entire nation of St. Maarten and to this day his memory lives on in KPSM and in our hearts. It gives me great joy to see Keenan carrying on his father’s legacy on admirable levels. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40694-minister-of-justice-and-kpsm-congratulate-keenan-benjamin.html