Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson refuses to further engage in deceitful games played by NAPB. | SMN NEWS

~ NAPB actions counterproductive after 11 years of struggle ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson took note of an article that was published by the Board of the Nationaal Algemene Politie Bond (NAPB) Union on December 20th, 2021. An additional statement was sent out by NAPB on December 21st, 2021. The articles came after Minister Richardson announced via social media postings and an issued press statement that the National Decree containing general measures (LBHAM) approving and establishing the Function Book for the Ministry of Justice had been signed by His Excellency Eugene Holiday and the Minister on December ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39354-minister-of-justice-anna-e-richardson-refuses-to-further-engage-in-deceitful-games-played-by-napb.html