Minister of Justice has first meeting with Integrity Chamber. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG – On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson and her support staff met with the Integrity Chamber Sint Maarten for an introductory meeting. Representing the independent administrative bodies were Integrity Chamber member Rafael Boasman and secretariat director Charna Pompier.

Minister Richardson stated she considers integrity to be one of the most important values that underpin the activities of the Ministry of Justice and its personnel. She recognizes how it can affect public trust not only in the ministry but in the entire government apparatus and as such announced that she intends, in this ...



