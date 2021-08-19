Minister of Justice hosts information session for CCSU about sick-leave, re-integration and disability pension for Justice workers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On August 16th, 2021, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson welcomed representatives of the Committee of Civil Servants Unions (CCSU) to a follow-up information session on the topic of existing policies and procedures related to sick-leave registration, re-integration, chronic illness and disability pension for civil servants. Speakers included the Social & Health Insurances (SZV), Medwork, and the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS). The aim of the meeting was to initiate a series of informed dialogue between the Ministry of Justice and the CCSU, and ultimately serving employees in the Justice chain with adequate information about their rights ...



