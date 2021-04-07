Minister of Justice meets with mental health entities to unify efforts in addressing mental health issues on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, representatives of various entities responsible for the treatment & care of persons with mental health concerns on the island met at the request of the Minister of Justice, Ms. Anna E. Richardson. The meeting was requested by the Hon. Minister as an urgency due to an evident rise of mental health reports and sightings on the island. In attendance were; Clinical Psychologist; Dr. Judith Arndell, Chief Corps Police Sint Maarten; Mr. Carl John, President of Board & Interim Director of Turning Point; Dr. Lloyd Richardson, Ministry of VSA Legal Advisor; Lyndon Lewis, Interim Director ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37256-minister-of-justice-meets-with-mental-health-entities-to-unify-efforts-in-addressing-mental-health-issues-on-sint-maarten.html