Minister of Justice reacts to court ruling in connection with KPSM Class of 2011. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Justice has taken note of the court decisions rendered yesterday in favor of Police officers, seeking to obtain correction of a National Decree issued earlier this year, under a penalty to be granted by the court.

Even though this decision is not rendered against the Minister of Justice, the underlying matter is of great importance to the Ministry, as the long-overdue rectification of the position of this particular class of 2011, following an agreement signed with the former Minister of Justice, is addressed.

In this particular case the Ministry of Justice, upon receipt of the request ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39205-minister-of-justice-reacts-to-court-ruling-in-connection-with-kpsm-class-of-2011.html